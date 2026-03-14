Imee Marcos warns of diesel purchase limits affecting farmers

Diesel prices currently range from about P80 to P86 per liter nationwide, according to the senator. In Nueva Ecija, prices range from P81 to P88 per liter; in Cebu, P84 to P89; in Zambales, P81 to P83; and in Camarines Sur, P72 to P76.

“Production costs are rising, and now some farmers can’t even fill their tanks. This threatens not just farm operations but the country’s food supply,” Marcos said.

The senator warned that stalled harvests could ripple across the economy, affecting food availability and prices nationwide. She noted that farmers are already struggling with rising costs of fertilizer, seeds and fuel while farmgate rice prices remain low, ranging from P16 to P23 per kilogram.

Marcos urged the government to accelerate fuel subsidies for farmers, noting that about 65 liters of diesel per hectare are typically needed for irrigation, tractors and post-harvest drying.

She also proposed temporarily suspending the 12 percent value-added tax on fuel purchases by farmers and other small sectors.

“If there are hoarding concerns, authorities should target abusers — not farmers who feed the nation,” Marcos said.