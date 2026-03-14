Gatchalian files bill establishing Philippine Budgeting Code

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has filed a bill seeking to establish a Philippine Budgeting Code aimed at strengthening transparency and fiscal discipline in the management of public funds.

Under Senate Bill No. 1921, the proposed measure would institutionalize a comprehensive financial management framework to guide how government funds are planned, allocated and monitored.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Finance, said the measure is intended to address gaps in the country’s current budgeting system and provide a more permanent legal structure for managing public expenditures.