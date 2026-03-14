Angela Muji enters beauty business with fragrance line

The collection features three scent variations—Candy & Cloud, Lush & Lollipop, and Sweet & Swirl—each formulated to deliver a light, lingering fragrance suitable for everyday wear. Beyond scent, the mists also incorporate skin-friendly ingredients such as aloe vera extract, panthenol (pro-vitamin B5), betaine, niacinamide, glycerin, and triethyl citrate, offering both fragrance and gentle care in every spritz.

A Deeper Creative Role

This collaboration marks Muji’s second project with Viva Beauty, building on her earlier involvement with the VIBBI lip care line, where she served as one of the brand’s ambassadors.

For GeLaVie by VIBBI, however, Muji’s participation went beyond simply lending her name to the product. The actress worked closely with the brand’s development team, contributing ideas for the concept, scent identity, packaging design, and overall personality of the line.

The result is a collection that mirrors her own image—bright, youthful, and playful—while introducing a fragrance product designed to appeal to young consumers.

Growing Influence Beyond Acting

Muji’s move into beauty entrepreneurship comes at a time when her acting career is also gaining momentum. She recently appeared in the hit Viva One series Seducing Drake Palma , as well as the fantasy romance film A Werewolf Boy , both of which helped expand her visibility among younger audiences.

With GeLaVie by VIBBI, Muji is now translating that popularity into the lifestyle and beauty space, signaling a new phase in her career—one that blends entertainment with brand collaboration.

As Filipino celebrities increasingly cross into entrepreneurial ventures, Angela Muji’s latest project highlights how young stars are shaping products that reflect their personalities while connecting with fans in new and creative ways.