4th Sunday of Lent (‘Laetare Sunday’)

Resp. Ps. 23:1-3, 3-4, 5-6. This is the lyrical psalm that begins: “The Lord is my shepherd; there is nothing I lack. In green pastures he makes me lie down; to still waters he leads me; he restores my soul…. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me” (vv. 1-4).

2nd Reading, Eph. 5: 8-14. Paul instructs the Ephesians to live as children of light: to produce every kind of good and righteousness and truth. “Christ is your light.”

Gospel, Jn. 9:1-41. The man born blind. As a beggar, born blind, passes by, the disciples ask Jesus if the blind man or his parents had sinned (v. 1; the Jews believed the sins of parents were passed down to their children, see Ex. 20:5). Jesus tells them no, but “so that the works of God might be made visible through him” (v. 3). “While I am in the world, I am the light of the world” (v. 5).

He spits on the ground, forms clay with his saliva, and smears the clay on the blind man’s eye. Jesus then instructs him to go and wash in the Pool of Siloam. He finds out he can now see (vv. 1-7). People are astounded but confused. They wonder, is he the same beggar that they saw. He says, “I am.” He tells them that Jesus cured him. They ask him where Jesus is, but he says that he does not know (vv. 8-12).

So they bring him to the Pharisees. He explains that Jesus made clay and smeared his eyes. The Pharisees tell him that Jesus is a sinner. By making clay, he worked on the sabbath. A dispute arises among them. So they ask the cured man. He answers, “Jesus is a prophet” (vv. 13-17).

The Jews summon his parents, who certify that he was indeed born blind. But as to why he now sees, his parents say, “Ask him yourself, he is of age.” They are afraid. The Jews had decided that anyone who acknowledged Jesus as the Messiah would be expelled from the synagogue (vv. 18-23).

The Jews once again call the cured man and tell him that Jesus is a sinner. The cured man challenges them. “I do not know if he is a sinner. One thing I do know is that I was blind and now I see. You ask me again how he cured me. I told you already and you did not listen. Do you want to be his disciples?”

They reply, “We are disciples of Moses and we do not know where Jesus comes from.” The cured man is amazed. “You do not know where he comes from? God does not listen to sinners, but he answered Jesus. It is unheard of that anyone ever opens the eyes of a person and listens to him. If he were not from God, he would not be able to do anything.” They reply, “You were born totally in sin. Are you trying to teach us?” They threw him out (vv. 23-35).

Jesus finds him and asks him, “Do you believe in the Son of Man?” “Who is he, sir, that I may believe in him?” Jesus says, “You have seen him and the one speaking with you is he.” He says, “I do believe, Lord.” And Jesus tells him, “I came into this world for judgement, so that those who do not see may see, and those who do see might become blind” (vv. 36-39).

Some of the Pharisees hear Jesus and ask, “Surely we are not also blind, are we?” Jesus tells them, “ If you were (truly) blind, you would have no sin; but now you are saying (hypocritically), ‘we see,’ so your sins remain” (vv. 40-41).

The long narrative of conflict illustrates the saying, “I am the light of the world.” It contrasts Jesus (light) and the Jews (blindness, vv.39-41). It also contrasts Jesus’ compassion for the poor beggar and the pride and arrogance of the Pharisees, who claim innocence and righteousness. The theme of shepherding runs through the Readings. It is a reminder to all of us who are to shepherd one another on our pilgrimage of hope to God.

Prayer: O God, through your Word you reconcile the human race to yourself in a wonderful way. Grant, we pray, that with prompt devotion and eager faith, we may hasten toward the solemn celebrations to come, through Christ our Lord. Amen.