VP Sara: New subpoenas show ‘fishing expedition’ in impeachment

Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday rejected reports that Akbayan Rep. Chel Diokno sought new subpoenas before the House Committee on Justice to obtain additional documents related to the impeachment complaints against her, calling the move another attempt to search for evidence.
In a statement on 13 March, Duterte said the request only reinforces her claim that the impeachment complaints lack sufficient basis.
“There is no sufficient evidence to warrant an impeachment case against me,” Duterte said.
She argued that the committee’s earlier finding of sufficiency in substance should mean that the allegations already have supporting evidence.
“The Committee cannot conduct an investigation to search for evidence to support accusations already made in the impeachment complaints. Doing so would amount to a third ‘fishing expedition’ by the House of Representatives,” she added.
Duterte also cited what she described as previous attempts to build a case against her, including the alleged “Mary Grace Piattos attack,” claiming the latest move is politically motivated.
“The impeachment is a political attack designed to protect certain individuals and advance personal and foreign interests," Duterte said.
She also criticized the treatment of Ramil Madriaga, whom she described as “an alleged kidnapper who fabricated an entire story.”
The House Committee on Justice earlier ruled that the impeachment complaints against Duterte are sufficient in form and substance, but it has yet to determine probable cause, the stage where evidence is fully examined.
Duterte also warned that political conflicts are unfolding as global economic instability threatens Filipino households.
“Communities around the world are scrambling to protect their citizens… Yet the Philippine House of Representatives and the Office of the President remain preoccupied with a political nemesis who refuses to kowtow to their corrupt ways,” she said.
She called the developments “another insult” to Filipinos dealing with the effects of global economic shocks.