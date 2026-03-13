VP Sara: New subpoenas show ‘fishing expedition’ in impeachment

Duterte also cited what she described as previous attempts to build a case against her, including the alleged “Mary Grace Piattos attack,” claiming the latest move is politically motivated.

“The impeachment is a political attack designed to protect certain individuals and advance personal and foreign interests," Duterte said.

She also criticized the treatment of Ramil Madriaga, whom she described as “an alleged kidnapper who fabricated an entire story.”

The House Committee on Justice earlier ruled that the impeachment complaints against Duterte are sufficient in form and substance, but it has yet to determine probable cause, the stage where evidence is fully examined.

Duterte also warned that political conflicts are unfolding as global economic instability threatens Filipino households.

“Communities around the world are scrambling to protect their citizens… Yet the Philippine House of Representatives and the Office of the President remain preoccupied with a political nemesis who refuses to kowtow to their corrupt ways,” she said.

She called the developments “another insult” to Filipinos dealing with the effects of global economic shocks.