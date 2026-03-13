Vertiv launches industrial-grade power shield

“Industrial environments can face electrical instability, high temperatures, and airborne contaminants that traditional UPS systems aren’t built to withstand,” said Greg Funk, vice president of modular power converters at Vertiv.

“The Vertiv PowerUPS 6000 Industrial is engineered specifically for Industry 4.0 applications, delivering reliable performance amid demanding environments that can result in power fluctuations and harsh conditions on factory floors, refineries and production lines.”

Vertiv said the system is built for harsh conditions, with an IP42 protection rating that allows it to withstand dust, humidity, and temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius.

The UPS protects critical industrial control systems such as programmable logic controllers, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, industrial networking equipment, and automated production lines — helping ensure uninterrupted operations where power reliability is essential.

The unit also features a compact design that allows installation in tight industrial spaces and supports front-access maintenance to simplify servicing and deployment.

Vertiv said the PowerUPS 6000 Industrial can reach up to 96 percent efficiency in double-conversion mode and 99 percent in ECO mode, while supporting multiple battery technologies including valve-regulated lead-acid, nickel-cadmium and lithium-ion systems.

According to Vertiv, the system can handle wide power fluctuations while delivering stable output to sensitive equipment.

“Across Asia, increasing levels of automation, advanced process controls, and connected industrial equipment are raising the sensitivity of production environments to power fluctuations,” said Arunangshu Chattopadhyay, director for AC power and power distribution for Vertiv Asia.

“The Vertiv PowerUPS 6000 is engineered to support these evolving industrial requirements with high-efficiency, double-conversion technology, wide voltage tolerance and advanced power conditioning capabilities.”Vertiv has launched the Vertiv PowerUPS 6000 Industrial, an uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system designed to protect critical operations in demanding industrial environments.

The new system targets commercial and industrial sectors including manufacturing, transportation, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, packaging, and steel — industries where even brief power disruptions can halt production.

“Industrial environments can face electrical instability, high temperatures, and airborne contaminants that traditional UPS systems aren’t built to withstand,” said Greg Funk, vice president of modular power converters at Vertiv.

“The Vertiv PowerUPS 6000 Industrial is engineered specifically for Industry 4.0 applications, delivering reliable performance amid demanding environments that can result in power fluctuations and harsh conditions on factory floors, refineries and production lines.”

Vertiv said the system is built for harsh conditions, with an IP42 protection rating that allows it to withstand dust, humidity, and temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius.

The UPS protects critical industrial control systems such as programmable logic controllers, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, industrial networking equipment, and automated production lines — helping ensure uninterrupted operations where power reliability is essential.

The unit also features a compact design that allows installation in tight industrial spaces and supports front-access maintenance to simplify servicing and deployment.

Vertiv said the PowerUPS 6000 Industrial can reach up to 96 percent efficiency in double-conversion mode and 99 percent in ECO mode, while supporting multiple battery technologies including valve-regulated lead-acid, nickel-cadmium and lithium-ion systems.

According to Vertiv, the system can handle wide power fluctuations while delivering stable output to sensitive equipment.

“Across Asia, increasing levels of automation, advanced process controls, and connected industrial equipment are raising the sensitivity of production environments to power fluctuations,” said Arunangshu Chattopadhyay, director for AC power and power distribution for Vertiv Asia.

“The Vertiv PowerUPS 6000 is engineered to support these evolving industrial requirements with high-efficiency, double-conversion technology, wide voltage tolerance and advanced power conditioning capabilities.”