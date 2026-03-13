U.S. probes Philippines, 59 others over forced-labor imports

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has launched an investigation into the Philippines and 59 other economies to determine whether their policies fail to effectively ban the importation of goods produced using forced labor.
The probe, announced in a report released 12 March, was initiated under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, which allows the U.S. government to investigate foreign trade practices that may be considered unreasonable or discriminatory and that burden or restrict U.S. commerce.
According to the USTR, the investigation will assess whether the acts, policies or practices of the 60 economies have failed to impose or effectively enforce prohibitions on imports linked to forced labor.
“After considering the advice of the inter-agency Section 301 Committee and consulting with appropriate advisory committees, the USTR has initiated these investigations,” the report said.
The Philippines is among a long list of economies under review that includes Australia, Canada, China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, among others.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the investigation seeks to determine whether foreign governments have taken sufficient steps to prohibit imports produced with forced labor and how such practices affect American workers and businesses.
The USTR said it has requested consultations with the governments involved as part of the investigation process.
Public hearings related to the investigation are scheduled on 28 April 2026, while interested parties have until 15 April to submit written comments or request to testify.
Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) clarified that the probe does not accuse the Philippines of being a venue for forced labor.
Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said the investigation focuses instead on the country’s alleged failure to effectively prevent the importation of goods produced using forced labor.
He noted that several Southeast Asian economies, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, are also part of the investigation.