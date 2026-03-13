U.S. probes Philippines, 59 others over forced-labor imports

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the investigation seeks to determine whether foreign governments have taken sufficient steps to prohibit imports produced with forced labor and how such practices affect American workers and businesses.

The USTR said it has requested consultations with the governments involved as part of the investigation process.

Public hearings related to the investigation are scheduled on 28 April 2026, while interested parties have until 15 April to submit written comments or request to testify.

Meanwhile, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) clarified that the probe does not accuse the Philippines of being a venue for forced labor.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo said the investigation focuses instead on the country’s alleged failure to effectively prevent the importation of goods produced using forced labor.

He noted that several Southeast Asian economies, including Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, are also part of the investigation.