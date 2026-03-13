UnionBank Wealth ignites Year of the Fire Horse with ‘Blazing Ahead’ market outlook events

Led by UnionBank president and chief executive officer (CEO) Ana Aboitiz Delgado and Consumer Banking Head and UnionBank Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Inc. (UFSI) chairman of the Board Manoj Varma, the UnionBank Wealth team welcomed the guests to a night of insightful discussions and premium experiences. The Bank also introduced the newest addition to its leadership team, Wealth Management Business head Gauraw Srivastava, who presented their holistic and fully integrated Wealth Management proposition, along with its strengthened Private Banking offering.

“This year, we are bringing UnionBank Access, Elite and Private together into an integrated wealth architecture — one journey, three stages of sophistication. From building strong foundations, to elevating wealth for growth, and ultimately preserving what you’ve built to ensure a legacy that endures across generations,” Gauraw Srivastava said.

The series “Blazing Ahead: Accelerating Wealth & Igniting Opportunities in the Year of the Fire Horse” set the stage for top-tier and trusted fund house partners to provide valuable perspectives on global and local market dynamics, portfolio positioning and risk management. This year’s guests include Clara Ng of PIMCO, Dylan Ngai and Paul Kalogirou of Manulife Investment Management, Christian Mariani of J.P. Morgan and Phil Hagedorn of ATRAM. Adding further depth to informed decision-making were discussions on wealth and health protection led by Farhi Mubin of EY-Parthenon and Mylene Ong of Oona Insurance Group.

In keeping with its commitment to creating world-class experiences, UnionBank Wealth added special touches to the evenings with standout performances by Gian Magdangal, Lara Maigue-Magdangal and Molly Langley. Guests also enjoyed feng shui sessions by Marites Allen, who shared expert guidance on aligning prosperity, space and intention for the promising Year of the Fire Horse.

Through events like these, UnionBank Wealth continues to set the standard in elevated banking and wealth management — insight-driven, worldclass and deeply personal. Closing the program, Ana Aboitiz Delgado reaffirmed UnionBank Wealth’s unwavering commitment to its clients, “You have a partner who understands both the urgency of today and the importance of holding the long view — and investing for a brighter tomorrow.”

To learn more about UnionBank Wealth, visit www.unionbankph.com or email ubwealth@unionbankph.com. For any concerns, you may contact UnionBank’s Customer Service Hotline at (+632) 8841-8600 or email customer.service@unionbankph.com. Union Bank of the Philippines is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas https://www.bsp.gov.ph. Deposits are insured by PDIC up to P1,000,000 per depositor.