UK mother jailed for keeping woman as ‘house slave’ for 25 years

The 56-year-old forced the victim, who has a learning disability, to do manual labor, regularly assaulted her and deprived her of food and healthcare, it emerged during an earlier 13-day trial.

Gloucester Crown Court heard Wixon would regularly beat the victim, who is now in her 40s, including with a broom handle, knocking out her teeth on one occasion.

Wixon — referred to as “The Witch” by her tormented victim — would also squirt washing-up liquid down her throat, splash bleach on her face and repeatedly shaved her head against her will.

The vulnerable woman had first moved into the home in 1995, remaining there until 2021.

Wixon was convicted in January of false imprisonment and modern-day slavery offenses, including two counts of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labor and charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

“The gravity of your offending is so serious that I am imposing a significant period of custody,” judge Ian Lawrie said as he handed down Thursday’s sentence.

He added Wixon was in “permanent denial” about the impact of her actions.

During the trial, the court heard Wixon knew the victim through family connections and had spent time with her and her relatives before taking responsibility for the woman in 1996.

It emerged social services had been involved with the Wixon family in the late 1990s, but there were no records of any other contact with any agency since then.

The victim now lives with a foster family and attends college, but has little comprehension of the abuse she suffered, her anonymous foster mother said Thursday.

She added the victim was terrified of Wixon and broke down in hysterics when she accidentally bumped into her in a supermarket recently.

“She called her The Witch,” the foster mother told Britain’s Press Association domestic news agency.