Streaking CEU grabs UCAL semifinal berth

The win stretched CEU’s winning run to nine games, guaranteeing the Mendiola-based squad a semis slot even if it drops its last two games — against Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas (LPU-B) on 19 March and defending champion Olivarez College on 26 March — in the second phase of the eliminations.

In the other top four match, the Olivarez Sea Lions likewise reaffirmed their mastery over the LPU-B Pirates, 72-63, to snap an alarming two-game skid for a 7-2 mark.

Both PCU-D and LPU-B fell to 5-4.

Just like in the team’s 80-67 win in the first phase of the elims, Momowei used his height and quickness to full advantage to tally 14 points — seven of those in that early fourth quarter onslaught. He notched his 8th double-double after grabbing 11 rebounds.

Kem Absalon also registered a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards plus five assists while Mark Sarza was perfect from the field, making all his four attempts to likewise add 12 points. Kurt Russel Miranda and Christ Jay Singson chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Banking heavily on Rodel Renon’s hot shooting and the inside plays of foreign-student athlete Essissima Menguele, the Sea Lions seized momentum in the second period to rip the game wide apart.

In Group B matches, two-time champion Diliman College improved its record to 5-4 with a 77-65 win over Philippine Women’s University, while Immaculada Concepcion College defeated University of Batangas, 77-69.

With their wins, Diliman and ICC (4-5) boosted their bid for quarterfinal slots.