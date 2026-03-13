SCG showcases green building innovations at WORLDBEX 2026

At the center of the display is SCG Smartboard Ultra, a fiber cement board developed with the company’s Firm & Flex Technology, which aims to balance structural strength and adaptability while supporting healthier indoor environments.

“SCG Greenovation represents our integrated approach to innovation – bringing together engineering excellence, environmental responsibility, and human well-being in one unified vision. Healthy Living Space reflects our belief that construction materials must go beyond structural performance to actively promote healthier indoor environments and long-term sustainability,” Khun Chanon Sangkaew, manager of the Construction Value Creation Department, said.

According to the company, the Smartboard Ultra also incorporates Anti-Mold Technology, which is embedded into the board during the manufacturing process to help resist fungal growth, particularly in humid climates such as the Philippines.

SCG said the product’s performance has been validated through international testing standards, including ASTM certifications, and is manufactured in Thailand under strict quality and environmental standards.

The company also highlighted its broader Greenovation strategy, which includes responsible sourcing of raw materials, low-carbon production processes, energy optimization systems and waste reduction initiatives.

SCG products are also supported by internationally recognized environmental certifications such as the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) to ensure transparency in environmental impact throughout the product lifecycle.

“SCG firmly believes that the future of construction is rooted in responsible engineering. We are committed to working alongside architects, developers, and builders to elevate industry standards – advancing construction that is resilient, sustainable, and future-ready,” Khun Bancha Chaiprom, ASEAN regional manager, said.

Aside from structural materials, SCG also showcased decorative fiber cement solutions designed to expand architectural possibilities.

Among these are the SCG Wood Plank Triple Tone Series, which replicates the appearance of natural wood using digital printing technology, and the SCG Smartboard Stone Series, featuring textured finishes inspired by natural stone for interior and exterior applications.

SCG said the innovations presented at WORLDBEX demonstrate how engineering design, environmental responsibility and architectural aesthetics can be integrated to support more sustainable and resilient construction in the Philippines.