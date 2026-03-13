Remulla, Sen. Kiko discuss measures against agricultural smuggling

During the International Farmers’ Summit Philippines 2026 on 28 February, Pangilinan called on the private sector to support the government’s efforts to combat agricultural smuggling.

“We need the private sector to help us, and I know that your organizations want to see justice for our farmers and fisherfolk. Our agriculture and fisheries sector should not only match countries like Thailand and Vietnam but even outpace them,” he said.

As of this moment, the two government officials are reviewing potential legal options for possible cases to be filed against those perpetrators, Remulla said in his recent press briefing.