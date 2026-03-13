Remulla flags photo in Marines’ affidavit as Velasco-era image

“There was a delivery done of the 18 marines, the supposedly joint affidavit of the 18 marines pointed to a delivery to one of the congress persons but when we investigated that angle, it appears that this delivery was done during the time of Speaker Lord Velasco,” said the Ombudsman.

Remulla said the findings suggest the photos included in the affidavit may not accurately reflect the timeline of events, adding that there may have been a “manipulation of facts.”

He said the Ombudsman’s office is awaiting individual testimonies from each of the Marines, noting that it would be difficult to assume that all of them were present during every alleged delivery mentioned in the affidavit.