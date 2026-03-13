Phl secures $800-M WB financing to boost jobs, reforms

It is also the first World Bank financing secured under Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go, who said the facility reflects confidence in the Philippines’ economic direction and its commitment to fiscal discipline.

Strong vote of confidence

“This financing from the World Bank is a strong vote of confidence in the Philippines’ growth path,” Go said. “Part of what makes this financing so important is our firm commitment to fiscal discipline, ensuring that every peso is spent wisely to create jobs, support businesses, and strengthen public services for the benefit of all Filipinos.”

World Bank Division director for the Philippines, Malaysia and Brunei Zafer Mustafaoğlu said the initiative aims to help translate strong economic growth into better job opportunities.

“By strengthening fiscal foundations, improving the business climate and investing in human capital, this effort will unlock private investment and equip people with the skills they need to find jobs and thrive,” he said.

Grants from WB’s GFPP

Complementing the policy loan, the Philippines also secured $4.13 million in grants from the World Bank’s Grant Facility for Project Preparation (GFPP)to help accelerate the development of priority government projects.

The grants will fund preparatory work such as feasibility studies, engineering designs and institutional capacity building — critical steps that help agencies avoid delays and ensure projects are technically and financially sound before implementation.

Projects with grant support

Three projects have been approved for grant support. The Department of Agriculture will receive $1.21 million for the Improving MSME Access to Finance and Resilience to Climate Shocks Project, which aims to strengthen agricultural financing systems and help rural communities better cope with climate-related risks.