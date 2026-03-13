Peso sinks to new record low of P59.73 as market softens

Sector performance was largely negative. Only the industrial sector managed to post gains, edging up 0.16%, while the rest of the sectors declined, with mining stocks posting the largest losses. Market breadth also reflected the cautious sentiment, with decliners outnumbering advancers, 108 to 68. Among individual index constituents, Emperador Inc. (PSE: EMI) led the gains, rising 5.13% to P15.58, while Jollibee Foods Corp. (PSE: JFC) was the biggest laggard, sliding 4.52% to P190.00.

Meanwhile, the Philippine peso weakened further to a new record low of P59.73 per US dollar, depreciating from Thursday’s close of about P59.38 and Monday’s previous record low of P59.50.