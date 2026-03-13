Obiena seeks redemption

Also seeing action in the world meet are John Cabang, who will compete in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, as well as sprinters Jessica Lawrence and Zion Corrales Nelson, who will join the women’s 60m event.

“Last year I missed, didn’t make the cut, grade or whatever is synonymous with ‘failing to qualify.’ That was a tough shake,” Obiena said.

“I said I would bounce back time and time again but it didn’t exactly work out that outdoor season. Still today, it still doesn’t feel like anywhere near where I want to be or believe I can be.”

Initially, Obiena looked like he wouldn’t be able to make the cut after failing to clear the standard of 5.90m.

He, however, was still able to secure a spot following his triumphs in the International Springer-Meeting in Cottbus, Germany last January and the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in February.

“Making this world indoors championship, one of the twelve vaulters, is a small step to a long road back. Brick by brick, inch by inch we build and if I must crawl so be it!” Obiena said.

The Asian Games gold medalist will be up against familiar foes in his quest to win his first World Athletics Indoor Championship medal.

Record holder and world champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden leads the pack along with world No. 2 Emmanouil Karalis of Greece, Kurtis Marschall of Australia, brothers Sondre and Simen Guttormsen of Norway, KC Lightfoot and Christopher Nilsen of the United States, Thibaut Collet of France, and Menno Vloon of the Netherlands.

Completing the cast are Zachary Bradford and Nate Richartz of the United States, David Holy of the Czech Republic, Ethan Cormont and Theiry Baptiste of France.