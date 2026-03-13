NTF-ELCAC urges universities to elevate debate on insurgency

However, he stressed that individuals who speak about insurgency and youth recruitment—particularly former rebels and scholars with firsthand experience—should not automatically be dismissed as enemies of academic freedom.

“Many of those who speak candidly about these matters do so precisely because they have witnessed how young lives can be drawn into cycles of violence through ideological manipulation or what can be described as terror grooming,” Torres said.

He added that professors and resource persons who raise such concerns deserve to be heard even if their views are strongly challenged.

“Passionate debates are part of university life,” Torres said. “But the manner in which we engage each other—whether with respect or dismissal—ultimately determines whether dialogue enlightens or divides.”

Torres also noted that discussions about insurgency, activism and youth recruitment are part of a broader national conversation.

He said debates should focus on strengthening democratic dialogue and protecting young people from being drawn into armed conflict.

“The challenge before us is not to silence debate but to elevate it,” Torres said.