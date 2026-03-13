Nicholas Sparks reflects on power of quiet reading moments

Nicholas Sparks reflected on the connection between authors and readers after spotting someone reading one of his novels, highlighting the enduring reach of his stories across generations.
In a recent social media post, the bestselling author thanked a reader for sharing a moment with his 2015 novel See Me.
“There’s something special about seeing a story find its way into someone’s quiet moments. Thank you, bookworm_and_coffeebean, for sharing a little time with #SeeMe. Knowing it’s in the hands of a thoughtful reader is exactly where a story like this hopes to be.”
Sparks, born 31 December 1965, has become one of the most recognizable voices in modern romantic fiction. Over the past three decades, he has written 24 novels and two nonfiction books, selling more than 130 million copies worldwide, including 92 million in the United States. His works have been translated into more than 50 languages.
Before his rise as a romance novelist, Sparks co-authored the nonfiction book Wokini: A Lakota Journey to Happiness and Self-Understanding with Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills.
His breakthrough came in 1996 with the publication of The Notebook, which debuted on The New York Times bestseller list and remained there for 56 weeks. The novel later became a global hit following its 2004 film adaptation.
Since then, 11 of Sparks’ novels have been adapted into films, including A Walk to Remember, Dear John, Safe Haven, and The Longest Ride. Collectively, these films have earned nearly $890 million worldwide.
Sparks continues to release new novels, including The Return (2020), The Wish (2021), and Dreamland (2022). Several of his works are currently being developed for film and television adaptations.
He is also collaborating with filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan on the supernatural romantic thriller Remain, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The film is scheduled for release on 5 February 2027.