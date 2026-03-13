Nicholas Sparks reflects on power of quiet reading moments

Before his rise as a romance novelist, Sparks co-authored the nonfiction book Wokini: A Lakota Journey to Happiness and Self-Understanding with Olympic gold medalist Billy Mills.

His breakthrough came in 1996 with the publication of The Notebook, which debuted on The New York Times bestseller list and remained there for 56 weeks. The novel later became a global hit following its 2004 film adaptation.

Since then, 11 of Sparks’ novels have been adapted into films, including A Walk to Remember, Dear John, Safe Haven, and The Longest Ride. Collectively, these films have earned nearly $890 million worldwide.

Sparks continues to release new novels, including The Return (2020), The Wish (2021), and Dreamland (2022). Several of his works are currently being developed for film and television adaptations.

He is also collaborating with filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan on the supernatural romantic thriller Remain, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The film is scheduled for release on 5 February 2027.