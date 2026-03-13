NBI seizes PHP12-billion worth of fake foreign bills

National Bureau of Investigation Director Atty. Melvin Matibag and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas representative Atty. Mark Fajardo inspect the alleged counterfeit foreign banknotes and U.S. Treasury bills seized in a buy-bust operation during a press conference in Pasay City on Friday, 13 March 2026. The suspect was arrested after a three-month investigation by the NBI Criminal Intelligence Division, with authorities recovering alleged fake U.S. dollar banknotes and other foreign currencies valued at about 12 billion pesos. “Sa Amerika, ayan po ay accepted. Dito sa atin, hindi. I don’t know why?” the suspect said. JohnCarloMagallon

