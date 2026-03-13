Maynilad fined P42.57M over water interruptions

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office (MWSS RO) has imposed a P42.57 million penalty on Maynilad Water Services Inc. after the utility failed to meet its service obligation during prolonged water supply interruptions in parts of its concession area in February.

The rebate is expected to help offset the April price adjustment for affected customers.

Citing Resolution No. 2026-04-CA, Patrick Lester N. Ty, chief regulator of the MWSS Regulatory Office, said Maynilad failed to provide an uninterrupted 24-hour water supply at a minimum pressure of seven pounds per square inch to 98,331 customers in areas served by the Putatan Water Treatment Plant and Poblacion Water Treatment Plant.

The penalty, totaling P42.57 million, will be returned to affected customers through bill rebates of P432.92 per service connection, which will appear in water bills by April, the MWSS RO said.

The regulator imposed the penalty after investigating the service interruptions that affected communities in the southern portion of the West Concession Area.

The MWSS RO has also ordered Maynilad to speed up the implementation of solutions to address recurring water supply interruptions and ensure reliable service in affected areas.

Maynilad, in a separate statement, said it acknowledges the regulator’s decision and will comply with the penalty.

“Maynilad acknowledges the decision of the MWSS Regulatory Office imposing a penalty related to water service interruptions that affected portions of the southern part of its concession area during the recent Amihan season,” the company said.

The company said the interruptions were linked to weather-driven changes in raw water conditions in Laguna de Bay.

“The interruptions were associated with weather-driven changes in raw water conditions in Laguna Lake, which required operational adjustments in our treatment facilities, including reductions in plant production levels to ensure that treated water continued to comply with the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water,” Maynilad said.

“These conditions resulted in reduced treatment plant output during the period.”

Maynilad said it continues to implement operational improvements and infrastructure upgrades to strengthen water supply reliability in the southern part of its concession area.