Maxicare introduces animal bite care e-voucher with insurance

Maxicare said the initiative comes as rabies continues to pose a public health concern in the Philippines. Data from the Department of Health show that 1,750 rabies-related deaths were recorded in the country from 2020 to 2024, with children aged 15 years and below accounting for around 40 percent of fatalities. Most infections are linked to bites from domestic dogs.

Priced at P5,999, the e-voucher covers two consultations for animal bites, wound treatment, four anti-rabies vaccine shots, an anti-tetanus vaccine and personal accident protection. The coverage is valid for three months and may be availed at Maxicare clinics nationwide.

According to the company, the package allows patients to complete the required course of vaccines and receive treatment in one facility.

“Especially when it comes to accidents involving animal bites and scratches, the first thing that people think of is the cost that it will entail,” said Maxicare Group Chief Customer Officer Raymond Hernandez.

“Our PRIMA Animal Bite Care e-voucher is here to get rid of that very crucial barrier for you. You can purchase it online for only P5,999 at the MaxiHealth Online Store or via the Maxicare Clinics, and use it almost immediately after successful registration and activation,” he added.

The company noted that treatment for animal bites in hospitals can cost up to P15,000 for a single visit, depending on the required vaccines and procedures.

The e-voucher can be purchased through the MaxiHealth online store or at Maxicare clinics nationwide.

Maxicare said the program aims to help Filipino families respond quickly to animal bite incidents while reducing the financial burden of emergency treatment.