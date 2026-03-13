Makati Sports Club launches book marking 50 years of history

The Makati Sports Club Inc. (MSCI) has launched a commemorative book celebrating its 50th anniversary, highlighting the club’s history, achievements and the personalities who helped shape one of the country’s long-standing sports and leisure institutions.

Titled “Makati Sports Club Inc. 50th Anniversary 1975–2025,” the book was presented as part of the club’s founding celebration under the theme “Torch of Hope, a Jubilee Flame.” The publication documents the milestones and community that have defined the club over five decades.

In her welcome remarks during the launch, MSCI vice president and membership committee chairwoman Jennifer Guerrero described the book as a tribute to the club’s journey since its founding.

“Last June 12, 2025, we celebrated our golden anniversary. Today, we gathered to present a lasting tribute to this historic milestone. This book is more than a collection of pages. It is a chronicle of our journey, our achievements, and the people who have shaped our club through five remarkable decades,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero also expressed appreciation to Director Maning Mendoza, who initiated the production of the commemorative book, saying his “vision and dedication made this meaningful project possible, ensuring our legacy is preserved for generations to come.”

Mendoza described the publication as both a historical record and an inspiration for the club’s future.

“These pages capture not only our victories and achievements but also the spirit of teamwork and dedication that define us through the years. May this book remind us of the values we uphold, the friendships we have built, and the legacy we continue to strengthen. Let’s celebrate this moment with pride and look forward to the next chapters we will write together,” he said in a speech read by committee chair on socials Charlie Casas.

Guerrero and Casas led the ceremonial unveiling of the book, followed by the signing of official copies by the board of directors. The signed editions will be preserved as part of the club’s archives and historical records.

During the event, editor-in-chief Leonila Sy Navea presented highlights of the book, including features on past presidents, notable board members, distinguished personalities and model employees. The publication also contains stories reflecting the club’s shared experiences and milestones.

“This commemorative book gathers our history, our voices, and our shared journeys. Each page reveals stories of leadership, of friendship, sacrifice, and shared triumph. Stories that together form the enduring legacy of Makati Sports Club, Inc.,” Navea said.

Also present during the launch was Dr. Jose Sandejas, one of the club’s founders, who recalled the early days of MSCI, when sports enthusiasts — particularly players of pelota — sought a venue where they could regularly play, eventually leading to the creation of the sports club with the participation of the Ayala group.