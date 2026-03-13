Indian Wells chief hails Eala impact

Haas, a former world No. 2 and multiple Grand Slam semifinalist, admitted that he had never seen the 16,000-seater Stadium 1 packed with so many fans who were all eager to see Eala and 19-year-old teen sensation Jao Fonseca of Brazil in action.

“The record crowds. I mean, so many fans here over the weekend, every single day,” the 47-year-old Haas told Tennis Channel in an interview.

“It’s been packed for players like Alex Eala, João Fonseca, seeing the Filipino fans, the Brazilian. Have you ever seen anything like that in terms of their commitment to those players? No! But that’s fantastic to see. It’s all about the growth and the evolving in the tennis world — global sport.”

“So seeing that and even watching Fonseca last night against Sinner, which was, you know, maybe the best hitting match so far of the tournament on the men’s side, and seeing the Brazilian fans — I mean, that’s what you kind of want.”

Eala and Fonseca made memorable performances in Indian Wells.

The Filipina beat Dayana Yastremska and Coco Gauff on her way to the fourth round before losing to Linda Noskova in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Fonseca had an equally memorable run, beating Raphael Collignon, Karen Khachanov and Tommy Paul before losing to world No. 2 Jannik Sinner.

Haas said the energy that these young stars, who represent the next generation of talents, had provided in this week-long tourney that stakes a total pot money of $18 million was truly impressive.

“You want that new atmosphere. Same for Eala, having all the Philippine fans coming to support her. It’s fantastic. And supporting the young, the next generation, you know, even (Victoria) Mboko, who is doing really, really well here as well,” Haas said.

“So it’s like you see the next generation, the young generation hyping up the tennis world. And that’s what it’s all about.”

From California, Eala will head south to see action in the Miami Open, the site of her biggest win in her young professional career where she will enter as the 32nd seed. Action starts Tuesday.