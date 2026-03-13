Green not fond of four-point line

Three-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion Danny Green isn’t a fan of the four-point line

Green, who won championships with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers, said having something similar in the NBA would have players try attempt more long-range shots.

The 38-year-old Green is in the country for a meet-and-greet session with the fans.

“We talked about it. I don’t think it’s good for the game of basketball,” Green said.

“The three-point line is enough and we have an abundance of attempts on those. I think a four-point line would make things messy.”

“It could be fun on certain tournaments like the BIG3 but in an NBA game, I don’t know.”

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) introduced the four-point line in April 2024 and has been a regular sight in arenas.

Green so far loves the positive energy the Filipino fans and said it the energy remained the same since his last visit in 2015.

“A lot of development but the people remain the same. Full of passion, very embracing and love the NBA,” Green said.