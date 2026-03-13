Getting, staying off the FATF grey list

The FATF, the global gatekeeper fighting dirty money, terror funding, and weapons of mass destruction financing, doesn’t just accept “a promise.” They check, verify, and scrutinize. On 21 February 2025, they finally delisted the Philippines from the embarrassing list.

Celebrations all around. Investors are happy, Overseas Filipino workers are paying less in remittance fees, and bankers are sleeping better at night.

There’s one thing about international watchdogs: they don’t stop watching just because you’re off the list. In fact, they are watching closer now. Because the moment you slip, it’s a whole different level of problem.

The picture forming is disturbing. Our Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), the country’s premier financial watchdog, tracks dirty money, but somebody’s reportedly trying to infiltrate it.

If you’ve seen the 2006 Hollywood film “Inside Man” starring Denzel Washington and Jodie Foster, you’ll recognize the plot — someone on the inside helping a heist happen right under everyone’s noses.

Actor Clive Owen’s character doesn’t break into the bank. He’s already there, working from within, making sure the robbery goes smoothly while everyone focuses on the distraction outside.

A political thriller of this sort is, unfortunately, supposedly happening in real time, with ALMC chair Eli Remolona Jr. being circled and bypassed.

On one side, an oligarch. On the other, the AMLC. In the middle, a constitutional body, three high-ranking government officials. Their mission: to ensure the tycoon’s handpicked candidates fill key AMLC positions. All, interestingly, had interacted with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators at some point.

That’s the fear. While we’re all busy with traffic, politics, fuel price increases, and daily stress, there’s reportedly a quiet operation to put the “right” people inside the AMLC to protect something or someone, not to steal.

Why target the AMLC? The reason lies in very recent history. Remember the flood control fund scandal up north? Some questionable funds were said to have found their way into a casino.

If the AMLC stops being independent and starts answering to casino interests instead of the law — the FATF will find out. They always do. And when they do, it’s game over.

By 2027, the next mutual evaluation will take place. If we fail, we’re no longer grey-listed. We’re on the blacklist.

That means international banks get nervous. Remittances get flagged. Correspondent banking relationships freeze. Suddenly, sending money from abroad becomes expensive and complicated. Investors vanish. The economy takes a hit. And all those years of hard work? Wasted.

The saddest part? We passed tough laws to get here. The Anti-Terrorism Act and AMLC charter amendments — these weren’t popular, but we swallowed them because they were FATF’s requirements. Now, if institutions get compromised anyway, what a waste!