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Geneva Cruz earns college degree at 49

Geneva Cruz earns college degree at 49
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Geneva Cruz proved that age is not a hindrance in achieving a personal goal as she finally earned her college degree after 33 years.

Cruz announced her graduation via a post of her graduation photo on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

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"As I approach my golden age in less than a month, I realize that some of my dreams are still coming true. Thirty-three years in the making, but I finally did it! Look, ma, I’m now a college graduate!!!" she wrote in her caption.

Cruz reflected that her achievement is "for nineteen-year-old Gen, who had to grow up fast and work hard after choosing to become a young mom."

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"Thank you for being brave and for finally learning to love yourself," she finally wrote.

Cruz took up Business Administration at the Philippine Christian University (PCU)

Geneva Cruz
Philippine Christian University (PCU)
business administration

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