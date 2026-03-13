DMW cautiously optimistic as it advances new projects

“FY2025 reflects the strength of Aseana City as an integrated estate,” DMW chief executive officer Delfin Angelo “Buds” C. Wenceslao said on Friday. “As market conditions continue to evolve, we are focused on disciplined execution of our next wave of developments.”

The next phase of expansion is already underway, with Aseana Plaza Phase 1 now under active construction, marking the latest addition to the premium office segment within the Aseana City estate.

“We continue to roll out developments through a lens of gradual market recovery,” Wenceslao added. “With a strong balance sheet and a measured approach to expansion, we remain confident in delivering long-term value for our stakeholders.”