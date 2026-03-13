DHSUD orders halt to Ala-Ala Park Cemetery in Marinduque

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has issued a notice and order to Ala-Ala Park Cemetery in Mogpog, Marinduque, following administrative complaints and allegations of disrespectful treatment raised by lot owners.
The department directed the cemetery management to submit a sworn explanation regarding the following alleged violations: incomplete or non-development of the project within the prescribed period; failure to maintain common facilities; and the project being the subject of actual complaints.
A cease and desist order was also issued, preventing the cemetery from further selling or advertising the project, as well as from collecting amortization payments from buyers until expressly permitted by the office.
The action follows complaints filed with DHSUD by lot owners regarding the alleged improper implementation of fees, including the doubling or tripling of maintenance and renewal costs.
Dennis Mangcucang, a lot owner, told the DAILY TRIBUNE last month that his mother’s grave had been marked with a red-painted “X.” He also cited the alleged removal of headstones, families being prohibited from maintaining their mausoleums, and confrontations with management when they attempt to visit.
One burial was also reportedly disrupted due to disputes over payments, forcing the family to cremate their deceased loved one in another municipality.
“This is truly an injustice. The management is showing an utter lack of respect for the eternal rest of the departed,” Mangcucang said.
Atty. Vet Peña of the DivinaLaw Office earlier said aggrieved families may file civil cases for damages and can demand that the cemetery management restore vandalized graves.
Mangcucang said the issue is not new in the municipality, claiming that the situation has been going on for years and that it is unlikely the local government has no information about the matter.
“It is sad that justice has been denied to many Mogpoguenos for a very long time. I am hoping that with our continued calls, we can resolve this soon,” he added.
DHSUD stressed that failure to comply with the Notice and Order within the prescribed 15-day period may result in sanctions, including but not limited to the imposition of fines.