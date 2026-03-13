DHSUD orders halt to Ala-Ala Park Cemetery in Marinduque

One burial was also reportedly disrupted due to disputes over payments, forcing the family to cremate their deceased loved one in another municipality.

“This is truly an injustice. The management is showing an utter lack of respect for the eternal rest of the departed,” Mangcucang said.

Atty. Vet Peña of the DivinaLaw Office earlier said aggrieved families may file civil cases for damages and can demand that the cemetery management restore vandalized graves.

Mangcucang said the issue is not new in the municipality, claiming that the situation has been going on for years and that it is unlikely the local government has no information about the matter.

“It is sad that justice has been denied to many Mogpoguenos for a very long time. I am hoping that with our continued calls, we can resolve this soon,” he added.

DHSUD stressed that failure to comply with the Notice and Order within the prescribed 15-day period may result in sanctions, including but not limited to the imposition of fines.