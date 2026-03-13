Constitutional safety valve for rising fuel prices

At a time when tensions in the Middle East threaten to disrupt global energy markets, the proposal deserves constructive public discussion.

Under the Constitution, the power to tax belongs to Congress. Article VI vests in the legislature the authority to determine what taxes are imposed, what rates to apply, and how to collect them. This reflects the democratic principle that it is the people themselves, through their representatives, who decide about taxes.

But the Constitution also anticipates moments when economic or national conditions demand faster government response than the usual legislative pace would permit.

This is the situation contemplated under Article VI, Section 23(2), which allows Congress, in times of national emergency, to authorize the President to exercise powers necessary to carry out a declared national policy — subject to the prescribed limitations.

The proposal does not diminish Congress’ authority. Instead, it creates a controlled mechanism for swift but temporary executive action when circumstances require speed and flexibility.

House Bill 8418, now on its second reading in the House of Representatives, fits this framework. It does not permanently transfer the power to tax to the Executive. Rather, it proposes a conditional and limited delegation of that power.

If approved on third and final reading, the measure will go to the Senate for deliberation. Should both chambers pass their respective versions, a bicameral committee shall reconcile any differences before the consolidated bill is transmitted to the President for his signature.

Only then would the presidential authority formally take effect.

The rationale for this flexibility is clear. The Philippines is heavily dependent on imported oil, leaving the domestic economy vulnerable to global supply disruptions where costs in all sectors quickly and sharply rise, followed by inflation.

The fuel excise tax, which was increased under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law, is an important source of public revenue. It helps finance infrastructure, social programs and other national priorities. Yet it is also part of the fuel price paid by consumers.