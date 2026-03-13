Assailant dead after ramming vehicle into Michigan synagogue

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security identified the assailant as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, who was born in Lebanon, came to Detroit in 2011 on a visa granted to spouses of US citizens, and became a US citizen himself in 2016.

Security guards opened fire on Ghazali after he smashed a truck through the doors of the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters.

At a news conference Thursday evening, Bouchard said no synagogue staff or children were hurt in the attack, but 30 law enforcement officers were “taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation” after the evacuation efforts. Earlier, he said one security guard was injured by the assailant’s truck.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will investigate the incident “as a targeted act of violence against the Jewish community,” Jennifer Runyan, special agent in charge of the federal agency’s Detroit field office, told reporters Thursday.

Law enforcement has not yet publicly detailed a motive.

US President Donald Trump called the attack “terrible.”

A neighbor told the Detroit Free Press newspaper Ghazali “recently lost family in an Israeli strike in Lebanon.”

A source in Michigan’s Lebanese American community also told CBS News the strike occurred “roughly 10 days prior” and “killed several of his family members, leaving him devastated.”

The attack comes amid heightened security across the US following the launch nearly two weeks ago of the US-Israeli war on Iran, a conflict that has since broadened to the Middle East.

In Lebanon, authorities on Thursday said 687 people have been killed by Israel’s attacks, while Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said those strikes were “expanding.”

The synagogue attack also came on the same day as a shooting at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, which FBI Director Kash Patel said was being investigated as “an act of terrorism.”

Patel, in a post on X, said the university attack left one person dead and two others wounded. “The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him,” he said.

That suspect was later identified as Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former member of the National Guard who pleaded guilty in 2016 to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State.