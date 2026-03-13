Arida shines at Kosmas Pickle Fest

Arida returned to the court later and completed a golden double, partnering with Christian Andres to beat Cu and Marc Tagle, 15-10, in the mixed doubles 35+ final.

Using deep returns, accurate crosscourt dinks and timely drives, the beauty queen-turned-celebrity and Andres dictated the rallies, forcing errors while maintaining pressure at the kitchen line.

The Alaminos, Laguna native showed how much her game has evolved since taking up pickleball three years ago. Her steady serves, crisp third-shot drops and calm net play reflected a player who has grown comfortable reading angles, constructing points and finishing rallies with confidence.

Arida emerged as one of only two players to bag multiple gold medals in the five-day tournament organized by Kosmas Athletic Ventures Corp. and Sunrise Events Inc., which also serves as a development platform for emerging Filipino pickleball talents.

Titles in the High Intermediate division were still being contested at press time as emerging talents prepared for the Rising Stars U19 Sectional Tournament scheduled Saturday and Sunday with the winners earning berths in the PCL Asia Grand Finals scheduled in April on Hainan Island, China.

Backed by PCL Asia and supported by Milo, Summit and Pocari Sweat, the program aims to provide young players with competitive exposure and a pathway to international play as pickleball continues its rapid growth across the region.

Pickleball’s popularity in Cebu has steadily grown since the sport was first introduced through a clinic in 2016. What began as a small initiative has since developed into a vibrant local scene, with more players taking up the fast-rising sport and competing in organized tournaments.

Christian Espinosa matched Arida’s two-gold feat. He teamed up with Jahleel Plasabas to rout John Paul Juaton and Benjohn Juaton, 15-2, in the men’s doubles 20+ final before partnering with Mary Seiw Yee to beat Janlady Fuentes and Dan Galang, 15-6, in the mixed doubles 20+ championship.

Kevin Geniston and Andrei Sencio took bronze in the men’s doubles 20+, while Sophia Calanog and Jarond Mesina finished third in the mixed doubles 20+.

Anton Fonacier and John Jay Yuvallos defeated Jerome Flores and Verde Paras, 15-10, to capture the men’s doubles 35+ gold medal, while Seiw Yee and Mae Carmel Boquia downed Via Lyn Medequillo and Lara Dikay, 15-6, to win the women’s doubles 20+ title.

Jestine Esplana and Francess Sanchez placed third.