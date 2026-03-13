24 OFWs from Jeddah set for repatriation

They arrived in Singapore early Friday and are expected to land in the Philippines in two batches on the same day. The Philippine Embassy in Singapore assisted the repatriates during their transit.

“The Migrant Workers Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Jeddah facilitated the booking of their flights to Manila and also extended financial assistance,” the DFA said.

The DFA thanked the Singapore government for extending seats on its chartered repatriation flight to OFWs, calling it a “benevolent act” that exemplifies the ASEAN spirit of solidarity.

P13-billion budget

The department advised distressed OFWs in the conflict-stricken Middle East to contact Philippine embassies and consulates general in their respective areas through the contact numbers and official channels posted on its website and social media pages.

During a Senate hearing last week, DFA Assistant Secretary Germina Usudan said the war in the Middle East could continue for four to eight more weeks, citing reports from Philippine posts in the region.