UN official tackles space law challenges at UP

Among the topics addressed within COPUOS are space resources, space exploration, space traffic coordination, space and global health, nuclear power sources, lunar coordination, and space and climate action.

Although treaties on outer space were crafted in the 1960s, Hoffman said these legal frameworks remain applicable and are even more relevant today.

She also discussed the growing commercialization of outer space, raising questions about whether existing treaties are becoming outdated. Hoffman mentioned entrepreneur Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, in relation to the evolving landscape of space activities and its implications for international space law.

“Today we have a working group on the Legal Aspects of Space Resources Activities. It was established in 2022. Well, Space resources was an agenda item under the Legal Sub Committee for many years and then something happened”, Hoffman added.

Hoffman said states have gradually begun drafting, adopting and implementing national legislation governing space resources. Among the countries she cited were Luxembourg, the United States, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and Brazil.

“Because what Luxembourg decided to do was interpret one of the main obligations under the Outer Space Treaty and its article [Luxembourg’s Space Resources Law of 2017], which informs, which obliges states, which does not allow states to appropriate outer space, [and] to appropriate celestial bodies,” Hoffman emphasized.

As the lecture progressed, Hoffman presented the Action Team on Lunar Activities Consultations (ATLAC), explaining its role in coordinating lunar activities and why member states need to establish such a mechanism.

She said the moon is not as large as many assume and that the areas targeted for planned activities are limited in size. Hoffman emphasized the need for careful coordination and regulation of lunar operations, especially given the potential risks posed by a competitive space race among nations.

“And what is the danger? [It is] When these activities are planned and being done by states that don’t necessarily talk to each other on a daily [basis]. The issue is that conflict will arise. This is easy ground for disagreement, conflict and potentially stepping on each other’s toes even if not intentionally” the UN official said.

According to Hoffman, under the Outer Space Treaty, nations or U.N. member states are not supposed to interfere harmfully with the activities of other states.

Continuing the lecture, Hoffman also discussed the Working Group on Long-Term Sustainability, which oversees the 21 LTS guidelines.

She said the working group urges member states to ensure their satellites are maneuverable, have a point of contact and share data to prevent near-collisions.

“All of these very technical aspects are already agreed upon within these guidelines [21 LTS guidelines]. Now, it’s about implementing those guidelines and going a step further”, the UN official added.

By 2025, Hoffman noted that many collisions occurred between operators from member states that did not communicate, often because no diplomatic channels were in place.

“One near collision that took place [where] Malaysian satellite is on the way to crash into a satellite by North Korea”, the UN official said.

In response, Hoffman said UNOOSA can help provide diplomatic channels that might not normally exist between countries. She said the office can act as a mediator, communicating with North Korean authorities and relaying messages to Malaysian authorities.

Later in the lecture, Hoffman introduced her treaty booklet, “International Space Law: United Nations Instrument,” which compiles key legal documents governing outer space.

She said the publication contains all five United Nations treaties on outer space, along with sets of principles and non-legally binding instruments.

In the final part of the lecture, Hoffman emphasized the importance of space law in preventing conflict in outer space, strengthening international cooperation, ensuring equitable sharing of space benefits and guiding the exploration and use of space by states and other entities.