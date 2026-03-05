Frasco pushes farm tourism to boost rural livelihoods

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the government will prioritize farm tourism as part of efforts to connect agriculture, food, and travel while ensuring that tourism growth benefits rural communities.

“Gastronomy begins with our farms, our fisheries, and the communities that produce the food that defines our national table. Farm tourism reinforces this pillar by strengthening agricultural supply chains, enabling direct sourcing, and ensuring that rural communities are embedded within the tourism value chain,” Frasco said during the 9th International Farm Tourism Conference in Baguio City.

The conference brought together local and foreign farm operators, tourism champions, policymakers, and development partners to discuss ways to strengthen farm-based tourism in the Philippines.

Organized by the International School of Sustainable Tourism, led by its president Dr. Mina Gabor, the gathering highlighted how farm tourism can generate livelihood opportunities in rural communities while allowing travelers to experience the country’s food culture, landscapes, and traditions.

The event also focused on best practices and the future direction of the sector following the launch of the Farm Tourism Strategic Action Plan (FTSAP) 2026–2031, the country’s roadmap for strengthening farm tourism nationwide.

Developed by the Department of Tourism in partnership with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry, the plan aims to improve standards, infrastructure, enterprise development, and market integration for farm tourism destinations across the country.

Frasco also said tourism continues to recover and strengthen as a key pillar of the Philippine economy.

According to the latest World Travel and Tourism Council Economic Impact Report, the travel and tourism sector contributed $91.8 billion to the Philippine economy, equivalent to nearly 20 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, while supporting more than 11 million jobs nationwide.

“The challenge now is to ensure that this growth is widely shared. Farm tourism allows us to deepen tourism’s impact by embedding rural communities directly within the tourism economy,” she said.

Globally, agritourism is projected to reach $197 billion by 2032, driven by travelers seeking authentic food traditions, cultural immersion, and experiences rooted in local communities.

To support the sector locally, the Department of Tourism is strengthening its coordination with the Department of Agriculture through a memorandum of agreement that aligns tourism development with agricultural programs.

The partnership includes collaboration on farm-to-market roads, irrigation systems, post-harvest facilities, cold chain logistics, and product development that links farms directly with tourism establishments.

Infrastructure development is also expanding access to rural destinations.

Under the Tourism Champions Challenge, the Department of Tourism has awarded P255 million in funding during the first cycle and nearly P400 million in the second cycle to local government units implementing transformative tourism projects, many of which focus on rural and farm-based destinations.

Farm landscapes, gastronomy, and cultural heritage are also being integrated into curated tourism circuits under the Philippine Experience Program, which now features destinations in Iloilo, Pampanga, the Cordilleras, Bukidnon, Davao, and Sultan Kudarat.