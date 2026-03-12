To Middle East, from ‘Rose of Arabia’

Not only is Dubai a bargain hunter’s haven; Filipinos there are the best! Once they learn that you’re a kabayan, they would give you discounts, offer you the best seat in the house or give you more than what you’ve paid for.

Likewise, as a woman, I’ve experienced nothing but respect from even locals in UAE, Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) and Abu Dhabi. I’d go to Dubai’s souks alone — but for as long as it’s in daytime because honestly, it’s scary there at night because there are hardly any tourists and many local men walk there in groups. I’d address the Muslim men tending the shops as “brother,” and they’d call me back as “sister,” give much attention to serving my needs and queries, give me discounts and even shower me with freebies.

I’d buy luxurious, hand-embroidered fabrics from the Textile Souk; jewelry from the Gold Souk; and scents and essences from the Spice Souk. In 2023, I got a one-off silver bracelet embossed with turquoise, Lapis Lazuli and other semi-precious stones. At the Spice Souk, a “brother” concocted my very own personalized perfume he called “Rose of Arabia” — because, as he said, I’m an adopted daughter of Arabia. How sweet is that?