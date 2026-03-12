Security Bank client drives home brand new car in bonus draw

Four raffle draws have already been completed, with winners from across the country.

Loyalty pays off

A loyal Security Bank client, Marc shared that he joined the raffle after seeing the promo in an email.

“At first, I didn’t believe it, but when we confirmed it, I was very grateful,” Marc said. “I hugged my wife right away. Security Bank was the first to approve our loan for our first property, and now our first car as a married couple also comes from Security Bank.”

“Our raffle promotion is more than a reward — it’s an invitation for clients to form positive, sustainable financial behaviors,” said Paula Salak, FVP and Deposit and Payroll head at Security Bank.

Healthy financial routines

“By depositing regularly and engaging with our mobile banking app, customers develop healthy financial routines that contribute to their long-term financial resilience,” he added.

With the promo running until March 31 and two draws remaining, clients still have a chance to win major prizes, including three iPhone 17 Pro Max units, another BYD Sealion 6 DM-i, and a Business Class trip for five to Japan with five-star hotel accommodation.