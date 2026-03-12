RCBC targets double-digit growth in credit cards

“We hope so. That’s the intention. We’re going to go for it,” Cariaso told reporters, noting that the bank expects new product offerings to help drive loan growth and attract new customers.

The new credit card provides a 1:1 airline miles conversion rate, a 1.5-percent foreign exchange conversion fee, unlimited airport lounge access worldwide, and up to ₱20 million in insurance coverage, positioning the product for high-spending clients.

RCBC currently has around 1.5 million credit cards in circulation, and the bank expects the number to continue rising through the year as it expands its consumer lending portfolio.

According to RCBC Credit Cards president and CEO Arniel Vincent Ong, the bank has been deliberately strengthening its presence in the mass-affluent and affluent market segments, which account for more than half of credit card transaction values. These customers typically receive credit limits of at least ₱100,000.

“A lot of our products, features, and promotions have really been trying to capture the mass affluent and the affluent segment needs,” Ong said.

The push forms part of RCBC’s broader consumer banking strategy as demand for credit continues to rise alongside economic recovery and higher consumer spending. The bank earlier reported ₱10.6 billion in net income in 2025, supported by strong lending growth and higher service fees, while net interest income rose sharply as its funding base expanded.

Industry data also show that credit cards remain a major driver of consumer lending growth for RCBC, accounting for a significant share of its retail loan portfolio as digital banking tools and lifestyle-focused rewards programs continue to attract new users.