P26.9-M shabu found in abandoned parcel at NAIA

Authorities intercepted an abandoned parcel containing nearly P27 million worth of suspected shabu at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Philippine National Police said Thursday.
The package, discovered around 2 p.m. on 11 March at a cargo handling facility inside the NAIA complex in Pasay City, was flagged during routine X-ray screening conducted by the Bureau of Customs with assistance from K-9 units of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.
Authorities said further inspection revealed about 3,962 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated street value of P26.9 million.
The parcel reportedly originated from a shipper based in Malawi and was consigned to an individual in Pasig City. Investigators said the package had been abandoned, prompting immediate interdiction procedures by airport intelligence operatives.
The seized substance was turned over to the PDEA for laboratory examination and proper disposition as the agency takes cognizance of the case.
PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the agencies involved in the operation.
“Magandang halimbawa ito ng maayos na koordinasyon ng ating mga ahensya sa paliparan. Sa tulong ng intelligence monitoring at mahigpit na inspection, napigilan natin ang pagpasok ng malaking halaga ng ilegal na droga sa bansa,” he said.
“Hindi namin hahayaang makalusot ang mga sindikato na gumagamit ng mga parcel at cargo shipments para magpasok ng droga. Patuloy ang ating pagbabantay at paghihigpit,” Nartatez added.
Authorities said intensified monitoring at ports of entry will continue as part of efforts to curb the entry of illegal drugs into the country.