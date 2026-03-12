P26.9-M shabu found in abandoned parcel at NAIA

Authorities said further inspection revealed about 3,962 grams of white crystalline substance believed to be methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated street value of P26.9 million.

The parcel reportedly originated from a shipper based in Malawi and was consigned to an individual in Pasig City. Investigators said the package had been abandoned, prompting immediate interdiction procedures by airport intelligence operatives.

The seized substance was turned over to the PDEA for laboratory examination and proper disposition as the agency takes cognizance of the case.