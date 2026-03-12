SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
Oh so ‘Flabelus’

FLABELUS is designed to transition seamlessly from sun-drenched days to formal soirées.
Summer has officially arrived, and with it comes a sartorial shift toward the effortlessly chic and highly coveted. Leading the charge into the season is Flabelus, the celebrated Spanish footwear label that has just made its grand Philippine debut. For the month of March, the second floor of Power Plant Mall in Rockwell transforms into a Mediterranean dream with the brand’s first stand-alone local pop-up.

The collection is a masterclass in refined craftsmanship, featuring a curated selection of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes. From the cult-favorite velvet Mary Janes to the elegantly structured Mafalda and Pierre styles, each pair is rendered in signature palettes and textures that transition seamlessly from sun-drenched days to formal soirées.

Fashion liberation

Having already enchanted fashion capitals such as Paris, London and Madrid, Flabelus arrives in Manila with its signature blend of modern minimalism and uncompromising comfort. This expansion is more than just a retail moment — it’s a cultural bridge. “We see a strong synergy between Flabelus’ design ethos and the evolving style sensibilities of Filipino consumers,” notes Bea Nazareno, head of Creative and Brand for Mabè Concepts, the visionary platform behind the launch.

MABÉ Concepts head of Operations and Logistics Mateo Reyes and head of Creative and Brand Bea Nazareno.
BELLA Manzano
Beyond the shoes themselves, the pop-up offers an immersive dive into the Flabelus universe — a world where vibrant color meets playful elegance. Born from a friendship between Nazareno and Flabelus CEO Beatriz de los Mozos, the space invites

Manila’s fashion set to experience firsthand the artful sophistication that has made the brand a global obsession.

ASHLEY Ibasco and Gabbi Farillas.
RENEE Dominique and Mika Borromeo.
SARI Lazaro
MAXINE Pumaren and Odette Pumaren.
NICA Fabregas and Bea Fabregas.
LORNA Tan, Zabeth Ang Meaney and Annette Gatchalian.
