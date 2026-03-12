Oh so ‘Flabelus’

Summer has officially arrived, and with it comes a sartorial shift toward the effortlessly chic and highly coveted. Leading the charge into the season is Flabelus, the celebrated Spanish footwear label that has just made its grand Philippine debut. For the month of March, the second floor of Power Plant Mall in Rockwell transforms into a Mediterranean dream with the brand’s first stand-alone local pop-up.

The collection is a masterclass in refined craftsmanship, featuring a curated selection of the brand’s most iconic silhouettes. From the cult-favorite velvet Mary Janes to the elegantly structured Mafalda and Pierre styles, each pair is rendered in signature palettes and textures that transition seamlessly from sun-drenched days to formal soirées.