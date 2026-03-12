Noma's Executive Chef René Redzepi resigns amid controversy

In light of this, Redzepi announced that he was resigning from his position as Executive Chef at Noma in a statement and video released on his Instagram account, saying “I have worked to be a better leader and Noma has taken big steps to transform the culture over many years. I recognize these changes do not repair the past. I take responsibility for my own actions.” In the same post, he acknowledges that Noma’s current team is “the strongest and most inspiring it’s been,” and will carry the restaurant through their ongoing pop-up and into the future. Coinciding with this change, the beleaguered chef is also stepping down from the board of MAD, a non-profit organization he founded that offers programs to equip food industry professionals with the tools they need to innovate their businesses, and pathways to sustainability.

According to reports, Redzepi has not named a successor.