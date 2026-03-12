Noma's Executive Chef René Redzepi resigns amid controversy

Since it first opened in 2003, Noma in Copenhagen has been hailed as among the world’s best restaurants. Founded by René Redzepi, alongside fellow chef Mads Refslund, and entrepreneur, cook and TV personality Claus Nielsen, they brought Nordic cuisine to the forefront, with a focus on foraging and local ingredients combined with innovative cooking techniques and presentation. This approach paved the way for them to be awarded three Michelin stars. The restaurant recently found themselves mired in controversy when allegations of the Redzepi’s past abusive behavior and the resulting toxic work environment surfaced on social media, and was reported in the New York Times. The news came out on the heels of their just-opened residency in Los Angeles, California, sparking protests in the area.
In light of this, Redzepi announced that he was resigning from his position as Executive Chef at Noma in a statement and video released on his Instagram account, saying “I have worked to be a better leader and Noma has taken big steps to transform the culture over many years. I recognize these changes do not repair the past. I take responsibility for my own actions.” In the same post, he acknowledges that Noma’s current team is “the strongest and most inspiring it’s been,” and will carry the restaurant through their ongoing pop-up and into the future. Coinciding with this change, the beleaguered chef is also stepping down from the board of MAD, a non-profit organization he founded that offers programs to equip food industry professionals with the tools they need to innovate their businesses, and pathways to sustainability.
According to reports, Redzepi has not named a successor.