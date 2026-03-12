Navarrete-Suarez rematch still in doubt

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has instructed the camps of Mexican champion Emanuel Navarrete and Filipino Charly Suarez to begin negotiations for a rematch and a purse bid could even take place if no deal is reached by the end of March.
The official WBO correspondence has been sent to Navarrete’s promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank and Ricardo Navalta for Suarez.
The rematch order was released following Navarrete’s recent win over fellow Mexican Eduardo Nunez, a fight that was allowed to happen despite Suarez’s mandatory challenger status.
It could not be determined if an agreement can be reached or if a purse bid will even be held at this time.
Contacted to comment on the WBO letter, Carl Moretti, Top Rank’s vice president for Operations, had a simple response to a DAILY TRIBUNE query.
“TBD (To be determined),” Moretti wrote when asked whether the Las Vegas-based promotional outfit is pursuing a Suarez rematch.
Suarez’ case as a compulsory contender to Suarez’s WBO super-featherweight crown stems from the California State Athletic Commission’s decision to overturn an earlier Navarrete technical decision victory over Suarez to a No-Contest.
In May last year in San Diego, Navarrete was declared winner by technical decision when referee Ed Collantes ruled that a hideous cut on Navarrete’s left eyebrow was caused by a clash of heads.
Based on a high-definition replay shown 30 minutes later, it was proven that a legal blow — and not a clash of heads — opened the nasty wound that led to the stoppage of the fight in the eighth round.
The WBO then issued a statement saying that a second meeting be arranged right away but somehow, Nunez came into the picture and Suarez was forced to step aside.
Delfin Boholst, who trains Suarez, told DAILY TRIBUNE that former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson, has been informed about the development.
“Gov. Chavit is interested in a rematch but I am not sure if Top Rank is,” said Boholst, adding that Navarrete might opt to jump up in weight, leaving the 130-pound division vacant and Suarez as one of the two leading candidates to fight for the title.