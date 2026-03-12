Navarrete-Suarez rematch still in doubt

The rematch order was released following Navarrete’s recent win over fellow Mexican Eduardo Nunez, a fight that was allowed to happen despite Suarez’s mandatory challenger status.

It could not be determined if an agreement can be reached or if a purse bid will even be held at this time.

Contacted to comment on the WBO letter, Carl Moretti, Top Rank’s vice president for Operations, had a simple response to a DAILY TRIBUNE query.

“TBD (To be determined),” Moretti wrote when asked whether the Las Vegas-based promotional outfit is pursuing a Suarez rematch.

Suarez’ case as a compulsory contender to Suarez’s WBO super-featherweight crown stems from the California State Athletic Commission’s decision to overturn an earlier Navarrete technical decision victory over Suarez to a No-Contest.

In May last year in San Diego, Navarrete was declared winner by technical decision when referee Ed Collantes ruled that a hideous cut on Navarrete’s left eyebrow was caused by a clash of heads.

Based on a high-definition replay shown 30 minutes later, it was proven that a legal blow — and not a clash of heads — opened the nasty wound that led to the stoppage of the fight in the eighth round.