Top Rank: No Suarez-Navarrete rematch deal yet

So, is a rematch with unified world super-featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete on the horizon for Charly Suarez?

Navarrete, holder of the World Boxing Organization title, is fresh from beating fellow Mexican Eduardo Nuñez in Arizona to annex the International Boxing Federation jewels.

There has been non confirmation as to whether Navarrete would face Suarez in a rematch although he is mandated to do so within 120 days.

But Navarrete could also end up deciding that he would just go up in weight and abandon plans for a second meeting.

Even Top Rank, the Las Vegas-based promotional outfit that has Navarrete and Suarez as talents, could not tell if a rematch is the next move.

“No real discussions after fight — in the weeks to come it’ll get figured out,” Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Navarrete and Suarez rumbled last May in San Diego with the fight being ruled a No-Contest after the California State Athletic Commission overturned a l technical decision win by the Mexican.

After a replay, it was clear that a cut that was opened on Navarrete’s eyebrow was caused by a legit punch.

Suarez was at ringside during Navarrete’s beatdown of Nuñez in the hopes of securing a rematch.