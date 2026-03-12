Market snaps streak, peso slides

The prospect of higher energy prices — particularly significant for oil-importing economies like the Philippines — added to market caution.

Active trading

Trading remained active, with net value turnover reaching P7.14 billion, above the year-to-date average of P6.63 billion, while foreign investors were net sellers with outflows of P453.03 million.

Sector performance was largely negative. Conglomerates were the only sector to close higher, gaining 1.33 percent, while Services recorded the steepest decline, dropping 3.28 percent.

Market breadth was weak as decliners outnumbered advancers, 125 to 60. Among index constituents, DigiPlus Interactive Corp. led the gains, climbing 3.96 percent to P19.96, while International Container Terminal Services Inc. was the day’s worst performer, falling 4.79 percent to P695.00.