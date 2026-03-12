House backs bill institutionalizing Presidential merit scholarship

“By institutionalizing the Presidential Merit Scholarship Program, we are creating a permanent system that supports outstanding senior high school graduates who belong to the top one percent of their class and want to pursue priority degree programs identified by CHED,” Marcos said on the measure approved on second reading under the guidance of Speaker Faustino “Bojie” G. Dy III.

Tingog Party-list Rep. Jude Acidre, chairperson of the House Committee on Higher and Technical Education and sponsor of the bill, said the measure seeks to ensure that academically gifted Filipino students are given the opportunity to complete their college education and contribute to national development.

“At its heart is a clear conviction: that the country must not only recognize excellence among our young people, but also ensure that excellence is given the opportunity to grow and serve the nation,” Acidre said in his sponsorship speech.

Acidre said the program directly addresses the financial difficulties many families face in sending their children to college.

“Behind every classroom seat is a young Filipino with dreams — dreams not only for themselves, but also for their families and communities. Many of these students study late into the night and work hard to achieve the highest marks possible. Yet for many families, the cost of pursuing higher education remains a serious concern,” he said.

“The PMSP recognizes academically gifted students from poor to middle-income households — young Filipinos whose talent is clear, whose potential is undeniable, but whose financial circumstances may otherwise limit their opportunities,” Acidre added.

The proposal traces its origins to the President’s 2025 State of the Nation Address, where the Chief Executive announced the creation of a merit-based scholarship program for SHS graduates with the highest honors.

For Academic Year 2026–2027, CHED has earmarked more than P600 million to support an estimated 20,000 graduates nationwide under the Bagong Pilipinas Merit Scholarship Program, which serves as the foundation of the proposed law.

Under the measure, scholars may receive stipends and other education-related allowances, subject to CHED guidelines.

Students enrolled in state universities and colleges will continue to benefit from free tuition under Republic Act No. 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

Scholars will also receive a Certificate of Presidential Recognition, signed by the President of the Philippines, in recognition of their academic achievement.

Acidre said the program also aims to strengthen the country’s future workforce in key sectors.

“These include advanced manufacturing, digital technology, healthcare, tourism and other sectors identified by CHED,” he said.

Once enacted, the program will be administered by CHED, which will oversee scholar selection, benefits distribution and monitoring nationwide.

The House is expected to approve the measure on third and final reading before it goes on a Lenten break next week.