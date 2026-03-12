House approves on 2nd reading free college, vouchers for 4Ps students

“The substitute bill before us therefore seeks to strengthen the TES program through several key reforms,” Acidre said.

Acidre began with a priority lane for families already identified as most in need so that support follows the student as soon as they clear admission.

“First, the measure prioritizes and automatically includes students from households under the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps in the Tertiary Education Subsidy once they qualify for admission to higher education institutions recognized by the Commission on Higher Education,” Acidre noted.

“The poorest families should not be made to prove their hardship twice, especially when the point of the program is to spare them from being priced out of school,” he added.

“If a student already belongs to a household officially recognized by government as among the poorest in the country, then that student should not have to struggle through additional layers of verification simply to receive support for education.”

For all other applicants competing for the remaining slots, Acidre said targeting should be updated, local, and anchored on real household data instead of guesswork or outdated lists.

“Second, for the remaining TES slots, the bill introduces a more accurate and updated targeting mechanism by utilizing the Community-Based Monitoring System or CBMS, established under Republic Act No. 11315,” he stated.

Acidre presented CBMS as a way to rank applicants more fairly because it allows the government to see per capita income at the household level, not just broad categories.

“Through the CBMS, local governments now collect household-level socioeconomic data that allow us to rank applicants based on per capita household income," he stressed.

He also made room for families who may fall through the cracks of any database so that lack of a record does not automatically mean loss of opportunity.

“At the same time, the measure ensures that students who may not yet be captured by the CBMS database may still qualify for TES, subject to income verification guidelines to be issued by the UniFAST Board,” he explained.

Acidre then addressed the geographic reality, where a student’s hometown can determine whether college is even an option, and he pushed to prevent location from becoming a built-in disadvantage.

“Third, the bill addresses a geographic inequality that has long been raised by students from underserved areas,” he said.

“Many municipalities still do not have campuses of State Universities and Colleges, Local Universities and Colleges, or public technical-vocational institutions.”

From there, he introduced the voucher feature as a flexibility tool, recognizing that private schools fill gaps in access and programs, especially when public options are limited or mismatched.

“In addition, the measure introduces a voucher mechanism that allows academically qualified but economically disadvantaged students to enroll in private higher education institutions or technical-vocational institutions, even in areas where public institutions already exist,” he said.