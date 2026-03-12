Galon-Entera tops Kosmas Pickle Fest Novice play

Hazel Ceniza and Jonielyn Alburo completed the podium with a bronze-medal finish.

In the women’s doubles 35+ division, Karen Café and Mabel Aguirre showcased strong baseline consistency and quick transitions to the kitchen line to pull away for a 15-8 victory over Julie Ann Cantel and Hannah May Pepito for the gold.

The men’s doubles 35+ final produced one of the most dominant performances of the day as Bill Santilla and Sean Javellana overwhelmed MJ Galura and Janrey Pepito, 15-1, behind aggressive drives and relentless net pressure.

Also shining in the newcomers’ category were Levi Mercadal and Janice Lusaria, who delivered a flawless performance to blank Siler Geniebla and Mikay Galang, 11-0, and capture the mixed doubles 20+ title.

Golda Marie Agas and Philip Agas likewise turned in a commanding effort, smothering Rocky Acal and Alexis Otero, 15-5, to secure the mixed doubles 35+ gold medal.

Nicole Sanchez and Alvin Radam settled for the bronze medal.