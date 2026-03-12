Free PhilHealth YAKAP services launched at SSS Diliman

Maria Blanca Kim B. Lokin, president and chief executive officer of PPPI, said the initiative reflects collaboration between the public and private sectors to deliver accessible healthcare.

“The opening of the Pambansang Botika in the SSS Diliman Branch is the result of the collaboration of both public and private sectors in establishing a complete and comprehensive healthcare service program. Currently, we are concentrating on linking PPPI's pharmacy services with the YAKAP Program of PhilHealth to provide comprehensive healthcare services as directed by our President,” Lokin said.

The SSS Diliman Branch receives around 5,000 visits daily from members and pensioners, according to SSS records.

With the integration of YAKAP services inside the branch, beneficiaries can access healthcare services during the same visit they make to process their SSS transactions.

Robert Joseph M. De Claro, president and chief executive officer of the SSS, said the program expands the services available to pensioners and members.

“With the establishment of the Pambansang Botika in the SSS Diliman Branch, we have expanded the services that our pensioners may avail of. Now, our pensioners may avail of free primary care services and free medicine when they visit our Diliman Branch,” De Claro said.

While SSS members and pensioners are the primary beneficiaries at the Diliman site, YAKAP services are open to all registered PhilHealth members.

Filipinos who are not yet enrolled in the YAKAP program may register on-site, through the eGovPH app, the PhilHealth Member Portal or at any PhilHealth office.

Those availing of the services at SSS Diliman will be assisted from registration to consultation with a YAKAP physician and completion of the YAKAP Empanelment Slip, allowing them full access to the program’s benefits.

Existing YAKAP registrants who selected a different clinic may still claim their free medicine allocations at the SSS Diliman Branch.