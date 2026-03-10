Filipinas reach Asian Cup QF

With the result, the Philippines overtook Vietnam in the race for the best third-placed teams due to a superior tiebreak, joining Uzbekistan in the next round.

The Filipinas finished with a -2 goal difference, while Vietnam ended the group stage with a -4 goal difference.

The Philippines and Uzbekistan joined South Korea, Australia, China, North Korea, Japan, and Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

The participation of the Filipinas is supported by the Philippine Football Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Philippines will face Japan in the quarterfinals on 15 March in Sydney.