Filipinas reach Asian Cup QF
Photograph courtesy of PFF
The Philippines unexpectedly qualified for the quarterfinals of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026.

The Filipinas advanced after Japan defeated Vietnam, 4–0, on Tuesday in Group C action at Perth Rectangular Stadium.

With the result, the Philippines overtook Vietnam in the race for the best third-placed teams due to a superior tiebreak, joining Uzbekistan in the next round.

The Filipinas finished with a -2 goal difference, while Vietnam ended the group stage with a -4 goal difference.

The Philippines and Uzbekistan joined South Korea, Australia, China, North Korea, Japan, and Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals.

The participation of the Filipinas is supported by the Philippine Football Federation and the Philippine Sports Commission.

The Philippines will face Japan in the quarterfinals on 15 March in Sydney.

2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup

