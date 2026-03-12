Ex-speaker seeks simpler job hunting

“This is an important and integral reform that Lakas-CMD is pushing because jobseekers deserve a process that respects their time, protects their documents, saves resources and helps them get hired faster,” said former House speaker Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.

Romualdez is Lakas-CMD president.

“We envision to deliver real relief to the underprivileged and underserved, so the first step into work becomes simpler, safer and more dignified for Filipino families,” he added.

Romualdez said the bill seeks to update the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act by addressing repetitive documentary requirements often demanded from applicants.