Ex-speaker seeks simpler job hunting

The Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (CMD) has filed the proposed “Ginhawa sa Paghahanap ng Trabaho Act,” which aims to simplify job application requirements, particularly for first-time jobseekers.
House Bill 8192 forms part of the party’s GINHAWA KIT (Kuryente–Internet–Trabaho) legislative package.
“This is an important and integral reform that Lakas-CMD is pushing because jobseekers deserve a process that respects their time, protects their documents, saves resources and helps them get hired faster,” said former House speaker Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez.
Romualdez is Lakas-CMD president.
“We envision to deliver real relief to the underprivileged and underserved, so the first step into work becomes simpler, safer and more dignified for Filipino families,” he added.
Romualdez said the bill seeks to update the First Time Jobseekers Assistance Act by addressing repetitive documentary requirements often demanded from applicants.
The measure limits early requirements to a basic set of documents and prohibits employers from requiring applicants to surrender original civil registry documents.
It also proposes a “No Multiple Clearance Rule,” under which employers requiring a National Bureau of Investigation clearance at the application stage cannot demand additional police or similar local clearances for the same purpose unless required by law.
The bill also proposes consent-based QR verification through eGovPH to allow employers to verify documents without requiring applicants to repeatedly submit copies.
Employers would also be required to disclose standard documentary requirements in job postings or application forms.