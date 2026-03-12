Ex-DOE execs' appeal vs Malampaya graft raps denied

Associate Justice Karl Miranda, chairman of the Sandiganbayan Third Division, said the deadline for filing the motion was 12 November 2025, five days after the court’s order was issued on 7 November.

However, the motion for reconsideration was submitted to the anti-graft court on 24 November 2025.

The resolution stated that pursuant to the Continuous Trial Guidelines, a motion for reconsideration of the resolution of a meritorious motion shall be filed within a non-extendible period of five calendar days from receipt of the resolution.

It added that the accused had only five days, or until 12 November 2025, within which to file their motion for reconsideration of the subject order.

“Consequently, Marcos et al.’s motion is filed out of time and must be dismissed outright for this reason,” the Sandiganbayan said.

On the accused’s argument that the introduction of a specific allegation of damage violated their right to due process, the anti-graft court said their claim “fails to impress.”

“Time and time again, litigants are reminded that the essence of due process is simply to be heard. Considering that Marcos et al. have been given the opportunity to refute the claim of alleged damage or injury in the preliminary investigation and have, in fact, raised their defense against it, they cannot now claim that their right to due process has been violated,” the resolution said.